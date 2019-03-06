Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Serum is an essential part of a skincare routine, and in winter, that serum should probably contain hyaluronic acid. In case you have yet to hear Eva Longoria enunciate that word on TV, hyaluronic acid is a hero ingredient that helps your skin retain moisture, and today, you can load up on this moisture-locking agent in spades for much less than usual thanks to this half-off deal on First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum.



This water-based serum is super lightweight, and it contains peptides and collagen for a truly glow-y, smooth complexion. Not to mention, it’s safe for sensitive skin and boasts soothing ingredients like colloidal oatmeal and aloe leaf juice, which help to calm irritation. My incredibly dry skin and I personally can’t live without this superstar serum — in fact, I put it on this morning! — and I think it makes for a great starter serum for those who have yet to delve into that skincare realm. So stock up now; at $18, this stuff will definitely sell out.