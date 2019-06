Graphic: Shep McAllister

With UHS-3 speeds capable of capturing high bitrate 4K footage with ease, this 128GB PNY microSD card is one of the fastest you can buy. And at $21, it’s also one of the cheapest from a reputable manufacturer. Pop it in your dash cam, your GoPro, your tablet, or your Switch; just don’t miss this all-time low price.