Best Home Deals

This Two-Pack of SensorPEDIC Fresh & Clean Pillows Are the Lowest Price They've Ever Been at Just $10

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Best Home Deals
Macy’s huge spring sale has two of their best-selling pillows for only $10. SensorPEDIC’s Fresh & Clean Pillows are top quality, just as you would expect from such a highly recommended company. SensorPEDIC has become one of the standards for great bedding, ensuring a wonderful night’s sleep. Each pillow is made from hypoallergenic fiberfill that provides support for all kinds of sleepers. Even being as plush as they are, they still keep the head and neck comfy throughout the night. They’re each is a luxurious 200 thread count and are antimicrobial treated. If you happen to have an accident, just toss them in the washer, and the insides can still be situated back to the way they were after cleaned. One thing is for sure you won’t lose sleep over the price.

Free shipping on all orders over $25. This deal runs until April 11.

