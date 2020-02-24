It's all consuming.
This Twin Peaks DVD and Blu-Ray Sale Is a Damn Fine Deal

Gabe Carey
Twin Peaks: From Z to A [Blu-Ray] | $90 | Amazon
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me [Blu-Ray] | $20 | Amazon
Twin Peaks: The Television Collection [DVD] | $25 | Amazon
PrevNextView All

While it’s no Muholland Drive, Twin Peaks is some of David Lynch’s finest work. If you like weird, this is the same TV show that went on to inspire Deadly Premonition and the less divisive/actually good Stranger Things on Netflix.

Whether you’ve not seen Twin Peaks or you’re in the mood for a comfort food binge, you’re bound to appreciate the deep savings and deep cuts of Amazon’s Twin Peaks Day celebration. You can, for instance, get the entire series on Blu-Ray for 42% off at $90 or on DVD for $25. The prequel film, Fire Walk with Me, meanwhile, can be had for $20.

Now that’s a damn fine bargain.

Gabe Carey

