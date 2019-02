Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Add the newest season of Twin Peaks to your Blu-ray collection for just $30, an all-time low. This set includes all 18 episodes of the Showtime series that picks up 25 years after Laura Palmer’s death, plus behind-the-scenes special content. Every day, once a day, you should give yourself a present, and this Blu-ray would be great.