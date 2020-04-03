It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This Trippy Phantom Magenta Xbox One Controller is $10 Off

Quentyn Kennemer
Xbox One Controller (Phantom Magenta Special Edition) | $60 | Amazon
I’m not really a pink kind of guy, but I might disregard my insecurities for this Xbox One Phantom Magenta special edition controller, which Amazon has on a $10 discount right now to bring its price down to $60.

That may seem like a lot considering it isn’t tied to any particular and there are no crazy designs on it, but the controller chassis starts as a solid magenta at the bottom and fades into a translucent pink toward the top, a much nicer take on see-through tech than the eye-gouging horrors we’ve lived through in the past ten decades.

