This Trash Bag Deal Isn't Total Garbage (Unlike My Ex)

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Glad Drawstring Trash Bags with Febreze Fresh Clean ( 80 Count) | $7 | Amazon | Clip the 35% off coupon

Clip the coupon on the page to bring this 80- pack of Glad Drawstring Trash Bags down to just $7. Look, this isn’t a glamorous purchase but you probably need some, right? You’re not only saving yourself a trip to the grocery story, but some cash on stuff you need anyway. The best part? This stuff’ll smell like Febreeze.

Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.