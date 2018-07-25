Photo: Amazon

If you do a lot of work on your own car, you know that bending over the engine, especially on a truck or SUV, is tough on your back at best, and makes some tasks all but impossible at worst. But with this topside creeper, marked down to an all-time low $148 today, you can rest on your stomach while floating above the engine block for as long as you need. And when the job’s done, it even folds up to take up less space in your garage.

