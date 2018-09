Graphic: Corey Foster

Boasting over a year of run-time on up to eight activations a day, this weatherproof $9 D-battery-powered wonder light will add motion-controlled illumination anywhere you need it. I have a Mr Beams MB360 where I park and another inside my tool shed. After six months of use, they still perform as well as they did on day one.