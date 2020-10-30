Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Top-Rated All-in-One HP Inkjet Printer Is Only $24

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
HP DeskJet 2722 AIO Wireless Color Inkjet Printer | $24 | Walmart
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
HP DeskJet 2722 AIO Wireless Color Inkjet Printer | $24 | Walmart

Every home should have a printer even as a just in case. For only $24 grab this 4-star rated HP DeskJet 2722 all-in-one printer. Everything you'd need to do you can in a few easy steps. Print, copy, scan, and even print from your mobile device via the HP Smart app. There's dual-band WiFi so your connection is steady and strong. You'll also get 4 months of ink delivered right to you. A subscription is required for this service with HP Instant Ink but it's a great perk. Produce sharp, bold, and vibrate materials in the comfort of your own home.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

