Kids love tiny things. Our longest-serving parenting expert, Corey Foster, says a Calico Critters house is the most used non-electronic/non-LEGO toy in his home. To me, those sound like reasons to check out the Calico Critters Red Roof Country Home Gift Set, which comes with two figures and furniture and accessories.

The lights actually work, and you can reconfigure it with the Cozy Cottage to build a 3-story layout. But the real appeal is in the charming little furnishings, like probably the world’s smallest toast and jam, and the miniature blender and crock pot. Oh, and the fact that it’s never been cheaper.

