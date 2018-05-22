This car charger is one of our top selling products of all time, and it’s easy to understand why. It’s cheap (just $7 today with code AUKEYCS1), it’s tiny, and it can charge two devices at 2.4A simultaneously, which is important when your phone is also playing music and giving you turn-by-turn directions.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This Tiny Car Charger Is Our All-Time Best Seller, and Just $7
This car charger is one of our top selling products of all time, and it’s easy to understand why. It’s cheap (just $7 today with code AUKEYCS1), it’s tiny, and it can charge two devices at 2.4A simultaneously, which is important when your phone is also playing music and giving you turn-by-turn directions.