If you want to build a home theater PC or server, you won’t find a better starting point than Intel’s teensy Next Unit of Computing (NUC) kits. This tiny box contains an Intel Core i3 chip, Radeon 540 graphics, 8GB of RAM, various display outputs, and integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antennas, all for a low $440.

Full disclosure, this deal isn’t for everyone.

It’s more for hobbyists than it is a mainstream computer. For those who have a project in need of a “brain” with a small footprint, such a desk with a computer built-in, this NUC is $100 off its average price and only about $20 off its lowest price.