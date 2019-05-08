Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals

It’s not the biggest or most feature-packed USB-C hub out there, but Anker’s 5-in-1 dongle has the essentials in tow for an all-time low price today.



The adapter turns a single USB-C port into two USB 3.0 ports, an SD card slot, a microSD card slot (which is arguably more useful than these days than the standard size), and a 4K HDMI port. And in true Anker fashion, it comes in a nice travel pouch too.

Today’s $24 list price would already be an all-time low, but the 10% coupon combined with promo code KINJA8334 brings it down to $21. If you have a computer or tablet with too many USB-C ports, and not enough of everything else, this is a great buy.



