This Tiny $10 USB-C Charger Offers Two Big Improvements Over Your Standard Plug

Aukey 18W PD USB C Wall Charger with Folding Prongs

Aukey 18W PD USB C Wall Charger with Folding Prongs | $10 | Amazon | Clip the coupon and u se the promo code QVME5V9B at checkout

Right now, you can pick up this Aukey USB-C 18W PD Charger for a low $10. From what I can see it, there are two big reasons to consider moving from your standard wall adapter to this one:

USB-C: Using this specific port-type allows your device to charge a lot faster than possible with a standard USB.

Foldable Prongs: This makes it infinitely more portable and better to travel with.

Just make sure to clip the coupon and use the promo code QVME5V9B at checkout to get the $10 price.