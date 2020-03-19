It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Tiny $10 USB-C Charger Offers Two Big Improvements Over Your Standard Plug

Tercius
Aukey 18W PD USB C Wall Charger with Folding Prongs | $10 | Amazon | Clip the coupon and use the promo code QVME5V9B at checkout
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Aukey 18W PD USB C Wall Charger with Folding Prongs | $10 | Amazon | Clip the coupon and use the promo code QVME5V9B at checkout

Right now, you can pick up this Aukey USB-C 18W PD Charger for a low $10. From what I can see it, there are two big reasons to consider moving from your standard wall adapter to this one:

  • USB-C: Using this specific port-type allows your device to charge a lot faster than possible with a standard USB.
  • Foldable Prongs: This makes it infinitely more portable and better to travel with.
Just make sure to clip the coupon and use the promo code QVME5V9B at checkout to get the $10 price. 

