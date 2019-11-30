This Time-Saving Kreg K5 Master System Bundle is Just $134 After $15 Rebate

Kreg K5 Master System Bundle with Bonus Kreg HD Jig & 30 HD Screws | $134 | Walmart | After $15 Rebate

The Kreg pocket hole system is the single most time-saving, quality of build enhancing tool I’ve bought for my woodworking projects in the past few years. The pocket screw holes it creates are e specially useful for creating bookshelves and any other joinery where one board meets another board perpendicularly.

Walmart is selling the full Kreg K5 Master System Bundle with Bonus Kreg HD Jig & 30 HD Screws for $149, and a $15 rebate cuts your total spend down to $134. Honestly, even if you forget to do the rebate, this is still a noteworthy deal.