Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

iHealth Thermometer | $13 | Amazon | Promo code JULY50CARE

While it might not be cold and flu season right now, that doesn’t mean that fevers don’t exist. If you hate spreading germs, you probably despise thermometers that go in your mouth. If that sounds like you, you should get the iHealth Thermometer because it doesn’t even need to touch you to read your temperature. Right now, it is cheaper than ever on Amazon, for just $13 when you use the promo code JULY50CARE. You can get a reading in as fast as one second, which makes it the perfect thermometer to use on little kids who can’t sit still.

Contributing Gizmodo Editor Andrew Liszewski said: