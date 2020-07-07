It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Tech

This Ten Pack of Bluetooth Trackers Is Worth Every Dollar to Avoid the Headache of Remembering Where Anything Is Ever Again

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMorningSave Deals
942
Save
10-Pack Bluetooth Tracking Devices | $10 | MorningSave
10-Pack Bluetooth Tracking Devices | $10 | MorningSave
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

10-Pack Bluetooth Tracking Devices | $10 | MorningSave

We live in a world now where we have to check and double-check if we have everything before we leave the house because there is another very important item in the mix. Did you remember your mask? So keeping track of that, keys, wallet, phone, cards, and everything else can be overwhelming. It doesn’t have to be with the help of a nifty little tracker. Today you can have ten of these quarter size trackers for a dollar each.

Advertisement

Download the app, sync the tracker with your phone, attach it, and you’re on your way to never lose your keys again. And the Bluetooth range works up to one hundred feet so if your keys fall behind the couch cushions you’ll still be able to locate them. The app is compatible with most iOS and Android phones and the built-in ringer is pretty dang loud for such a tiny device. But just in case that doesn’t do the trick there are LED lights that flash to help you find your items as well. And if for some reason you’re a bit out of range there is also a crowdsourcing option to help you out too. Sharing is caring so if you don’t need all ten in your pack you pass one or two onto a friend.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Play Super Smash Bros. The Only Way That Matters With a $15 GameCube-Style Controller
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

This Four Piece Set From Shiseido Gets You Fun in the Sun Ready for $11

Makeup Setting Sprays with SPF Are Hard to Find (But We Found Them!)

What's the Best Mirrorless Camera for Both Photos and Video?

Super Mario Maker 2 and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Are $40 Today