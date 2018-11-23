Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

The Ryze Tello Quadcopter Drone is popular with beginners for several reasons: It’s easy to control, flies steadily, and takes excellent HD photos. The price is also a factor — it’s crazy affordable, especially at its new all-time low price of $79 at Walmart and Amazon. If you’re stumped on a gift for your most gadgety friend, this would be a pretty safe bet. Just be warned that it could be a gateway into a very expensive new hobby.

