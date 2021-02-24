It's all consuming.
This Tauntaun Sleeping Bag is $100 and I Refuse to Make a Joke About How It Smells

Giovanni Colantonio
You can’t make me do it. You can’t ask me to write up a post about this Tauntaun sleeping bag, which is on sale for $85 at GameStop, and expect me to write a joke about how it smells. Sure, it seems obvious to write a headline line “Wait Until You Smell the Inside of This $100 Tauntaun Sleeping Bag!” but I refuse to give in. And frankly, you don’t want this either. A quick google search shows that this joke has been made dozens of times for this very same product. Deals writers before me have jumped on this goof, and they’ll continue to long after I am dead. Would you even buy this if I wrote an entire article implying that this comfortable sleeping bag smelled terrible? Really think about it! In any case, you can buy this sleeping bag and not smell it if you want.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 01/22/2021 and updated with new information on 02/24/2021.

