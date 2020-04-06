It's all consuming.

This TaoTronics Mist Humidifier is Down to its Lowest Price Ever

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:TaoTronics
TaoTronics 5.5L Humidifier | $76 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
TaoTronics 5.5L Humidifier | $76 | Amazon

If you’re spending a lot of time in a dry house, it’s time to fix that. Right now, TaoTronics has its cool and warm mist humidifier down to $76, the lowest drop from its $100 MSRP that we’ve seen to date.

The humidifier features a simple LCD display showing you humidity levels, and thanks to built-in sensors, it automatically adjusts the settings to keep the air around you nice and moist. It also has automatic shutoff timers and a memory function to keep you from having to tend to it 24/7 like a newborn baby.

