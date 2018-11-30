It would be cool (but also weird) if humans could just sprout a layer of fur to keep us warm in winter. Alas, there are some things that nature will not allow. However, humans can purchase this United By Blue Bison Puffer Vest for both men and women, which is filled with bison fiber, an incredibly warm, sustainable down alternative that’s often discarded by ranchers. And today through December 2, you can purchase one for $100, down from it’s usual price of $188.

In addition to being waterproof and super warm, the vest, which comes in either black or olive, also features a handy chest pocket and headphone port. We actually tried out the jacket version of this, and decided it would be perfect for our next expedition to Antarctica.