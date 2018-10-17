Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Suave

If you want your wallet to do it all, the Suave wallet packs in a ridiculous number of features into a svelte, classy package.



First, let’s talk about Suave’s leather. They say it’s tanne with natural bark extracts, and that only 5% of tanners use this method. I don’t really know anything about tanning, but I do know that the sample they sent me featured some of the softest leather I’ve ever felt. It looked brand new, but felt like it’d been broken in for 10 years.

Inside, you’ll find room for up to 13 cards with elastic pull tabs for easy access, dedicated pockets for SD cards, microSD cards, and a house key, plenty of space for bills, and even a zippered pocket for coins and other small valuables. It sounds very much like a “dad” wallet, but it’s surprisingly thin and intelligently organized, and could easily fit into most front pockets.

The Suave is currently fully funded on Kickstarter, and preorders are going for about $99. But for a limited time, they’ve added special $79 and $129 (two-pack) tiers for our readers, with estimated delivery in January.