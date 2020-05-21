It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Surprise Kate Spade Sale Has Some Crazy Discounts Starting at 40% off

Sheilah Villari
Extra 40% off Sale Items | Kate Spade | Use Code SUNNYDAYS
Extra 40% off Sale Items | Kate Spade | Use Code SUNNYDAYS
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Extra 40% off Sale Items | Kate Spade | Use Code SUNNYDAYS

Kate Spade dropped this sale out of nowhere and it’s really good. If there’s anything you been thinking about grabbing a new purse, necklace, scarf, whatever now is the time. Use the code SUNNYDAYS to grab an additional 40% off already deeply discounted sale items.

There are over 900 items up for grabs so you’re sure to find something. There some exceptional prices in the jewelry and accessories section. Kate Spade is a company that is great for gifts too. They’re nice, thoughtful, and when you get a sale like this pretty dang affordable. But the giftee doesn’t need to know that. The best-seller Molly tote was $228 but is now $96. That’s 58% off if you’re keeping track.

This sale will run until May 26 and free shipping on all orders.

