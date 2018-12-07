Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You don’t need a rocket to get your hands on this moon; you just need $20 and promo code YIQ3PMGN. The Magicfly Moon Lamp comes with a wooden stand for easy display and makes for an utterly celestial light source in your home. This moon can shine in three hues — yellow, warm white, and bright white — all of which are controlled with just a tap, and it’s easily charged via USB. Now that’s a deal to be over the moon about.