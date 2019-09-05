Best Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Canon EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM Lens | $199 | Amazon
- If you wanted to try your hand at some super-wide angle photography, the is down to just $200 today. This is $80 off its normal price.
- This Canon EF-S lens opens up to a respectable f/4.5, so it’s not the best during low light. It’ll thrive, however, in extreme sports shots, like in skate parks and could make some pretty cool environmental portraits, just as long as your subject is right at the center of your frame.