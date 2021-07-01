This Super Mario UNO Card Set Comes With an Exclusive Mario Rule Card and Is Only $5

Super Mario UNO Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Super Mario UNO | $5 | Amazon

That’s right folks. Come and grab everyone’s favorite party game with a bit of Super Mario flair to it. What is there really to say about this? It’s UNO! Each numbered card features a different Mario character in the iconic 2D art style of Shigehisa Nakaue. Why play regular UNO when you can also look at cool art at the same time? Though this version does apparently include a special unique rule card exclusive to this set . The Ma rio Super Star Card makes you invincible (in the game). And f or those keeping track, t his does count as another spinoff Mario game to include Waluigi while the mainline of games continues to ignore his existence.