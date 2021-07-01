It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Super Mario UNO Card Set Comes With an Exclusive Mario Rule Card and Is Only $5

UNO, but with Mario. Mario, but with UNO. What else is there to say?

Super Mario UNO | $5 | Amazon

That’s right folks. Come and grab everyone’s favorite party game with a bit of Super Mario flair to it. What is there really to say about this? It’s UNO! Each numbered card features a different Mario character in the iconic 2D art style of Shigehisa Nakaue. Why play regular UNO when you can also look at cool art at the same time? Though this version does apparently include a special unique rule card exclusive to this set. The Mario Super Star Card makes you invincible (in the game). And for those keeping track, this does count as another spinoff Mario game to include Waluigi while the mainline of games continues to ignore his existence.

