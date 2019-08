Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for another big Kindle eBook sale, Today, the focus is all on nonfiction titles, including a biography of Ulysses S. Grant, Andrew Yang’s memoir, a deep dive into North Korea, and a whole lot more.



All of the books are priced at just a few bucks, but these deals are only available today, or until sold out.