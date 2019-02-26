Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Anker, makers of everything, built a pretty decent, super affordable gaming mouse and right now you can get it for even cheaper. The promo code M7LVAJLC knocks $2 off the Anker Gaming Mouse’s usual $15 sale price.

It has an ergonomic shape, RGB lighting, and programmable, super clicky buttons. For $13, you could do worse... a lot worse.

For everyone who already has a gaming mouse: This can be a solid backup or your travel one. For everyone who uses a Magic Mouse for work: Stop and buy this.