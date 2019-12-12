It's all consuming.
This Stocking-Friendly 5,000mAh Battery Pack Includes USB-C Power Delivery Is Just $10 [Exclusive]

Tercius
Xcentz 5000mAh 18W PD Portable Charger | $10 | Amazon | Use the promo code NMYL99BW
Xcentz 5000mAh 18W PD Portable Charger | $10 | Amazon | Use the promo code NMYL99BW

If you want a portable, future-proof battery pack, consider this Xcentz 5000mAh 18W PD unit. To be clear, this is designed for smaller devices, like smartphones (charges an iPhone at the maximum possible speed) but it should work on iPads and the Nintendo Switch as well.

It can output and charge via the USB-C port and there’s also a USB-A port for older cable support. This particular battery pack promises to charge an iPhone X up to 1.3x. It comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable.

At $10, this is in impulse buy territory and would make a perfect stocking stuffer. The last time we ran a deal on a battery pack like this, it sold out pretty quickly. So act fast.

