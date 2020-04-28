It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayDeals of the Day

This Stainless Steel Wok Is 19% off Right Now

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja Deals
148
Save
Calphalon Triply Stainless Steel 12-Inch Wok | $72 | Amazon
Calphalon Triply Stainless Steel 12-Inch Wok | $72 | Amazon
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Calphalon Triply Stainless Steel 12-Inch Wok | $72 | Amazon

After over six weeks of quarantine, it can be easy to find yourself in a bit of a culinary rut. Ingredients may be sparse these days, but a new cooking tool can go a long way in trying out new techniques and opening the door for new recipes. Right now, this stainless steel pan from Calphalon is down from $90 to $72, making it a good deal for anyone looking to try out a nice stir fry, or just add another tool to their kitchen arsenal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Burrow's Modular Index Wall Shelves Can Be Assembled 'In Just 15 Minutes, With Only Eight Screws'

Keep Gaming Alone Together With a PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership for 43% Less

Six Things Our Readers Are Buying With Their Stimulus Checks

Tuesday's Best Deals: PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership, Macy's Fine Jewelry, Gooloo 4000A Jump Starter, RAVPower 10W Wireless Charger, and More