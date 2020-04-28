This Stainless Steel Wok Is 19% off Right Now

Calphalon Triply Stainless Steel 12-Inch Wok Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Calphalon Triply Stainless Steel 12-Inch Wok | $72 | Amazon



After over six weeks of quarantine, it can be easy to find yourself in a bit of a culinary rut. Ingredients may be sparse these days, but a new cooking tool can go a long way in trying out new techniques and opening the door for new recipes. Right now, this stainless steel pan from Calphalon is down from $90 to $72, making it a good deal for anyone looking to try out a nice stir fry, or just add another tool to their kitchen arsenal.

