It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

This Stainless Steel Electric Kettle Boils 1.7L of Water for Under $20

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
80
Save
Mealthy 1.7L Electric Glass and Stainless Steel Kettle | $19 | SideDeal
Mealthy 1.7L Electric Glass and Stainless Steel Kettle | $19 | SideDeal
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Mealthy 1.7L Electric Glass and Stainless Steel Kettle | $19 | SideDeal

I’m not so fancy that I can’t take a big pot of water and plop it onto a piping hot stove, but if you are, you can’t miss this offer from SideDeal. Mealthy’s 1.7L stainless steel electric kettle is going for $19. The water tank is glass, too, so you get a nice little show if you’re one of those who likes to watch water bubble and boil.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

Ask Mechanic Shop Femme: How Do I Save Money at the Pump and Should I Buy 'Better' Gas?

Make a Full Body Sheet Mask Out of Sheet Masks for Every Body Part

This Record-Breaking Duvet Cover Wants to Spare You the Hassle of Making Your Bed After Washing the Sheets