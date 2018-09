Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

I eyeball a lot of my ingredients when cooking, but sometimes sticking to the script is the only way to get the recipe right, which is why this $9 TOBOX digital kitchen scale is a no brainer. It’s stainless steel, has an LCD display, is thin and unobtrusive and can measure from 5 g/0.1 lb/0.1 oz up to 10 kg/ 22 lb/ 353 oz. Use promo code 6UTBDCJR at checkout.