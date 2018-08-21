Graphic: Erica Offutt

Joseph Joseph makes a bunch of ingenious kitchen gear, and this cheese grater follows suit with the ability to fold completely flat for easy storage. It has four sides, so it can function like a normal box-style grater, using it to grate, shred, slice, and zest everything from cheese, to chocolate, to vegetables, and garlic. Plus, today’s $19 price tag is this product’s all-time low, making this a GRATE day to buy.