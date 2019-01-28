Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re thinking about upgrading your gaming rig, but don’t want to spend too much cash, you should consider this ASUS Expedition Radeon RX 570 8GB graphics card.



This mid-tier graphics card may not be the latest-and-greatest unit out there, but it can tackle most mainstream gaming with ease. This is ostensibly the AMD equivalent of a GeForce GTX 1060, so it can hang with the best of them. And if you want to pick up an SSD, here’s a couple of good ones.