Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Kidde Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Smart Alarm | $24 | Amazon

What sounds better? A smoke alarm that announces fire and smoke by yelling “fire,” carbon monoxide with “warning Carbon Monoxide,” and a low battery with “low battery,” or one that announces all three of those things with the exact same chirping beep?



Advertisement

It sounds like a feature you’d get from a $120 Nest Protect, but that’s exactly how this Kidde smoke and carbon monoxide detector operates, and it’s only $24 on Amazon today. It’s backed by a 4.3 star review average, and this price is the best ever, so grab the deal before it burns out.

h/t Scotty Eagle