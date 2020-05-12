This Smartwatch Tracks Workouts and Sleep, Shows Your Phone's Notifications, And More for $29

ChronoWatch Round Smartwatch Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

ChronoWatch Round Smartwatch | $29 | MorningSave

Today at MorningSave, grab a smartwatch for $29 that works with both iOS and Android, lasts seven days with full usage (20 on standby), and has all the following functions:

Activity Tracking: Steps, Distance, Calories

Water resistance

Multi-Sport Activities mode & Data

Stopwatch

Dynamic Heart Rate Monitor

Sleep Monitor

Blood Pressure

Blood Oxygen

Activities Reminders

Messages & Calls Notifications

Alarm

Weather

Shutter

Control Music

Find Watch

Control Screen Brightness

Multi-displays

Oh, it also tells time. I always forget that part.