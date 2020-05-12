It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsMobile Devices

This Smartwatch Tracks Workouts and Sleep, Shows Your Phone's Notifications, And More for $29

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:KinjaDeals
KinjaDealsDeals
260
1
Save
ChronoWatch Round Smartwatch | $29 | MorningSave
ChronoWatch Round Smartwatch | $29 | MorningSave
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

ChronoWatch Round Smartwatch | $29 | MorningSave

Today at MorningSave, grab a smartwatch for $29 that works with both iOS and Android, lasts seven days with full usage (20 on standby), and has all the following functions:

  • Activity Tracking: Steps, Distance, Calories
  • Water resistance
  • Multi-Sport Activities mode & Data
  • Stopwatch
  • Dynamic Heart Rate Monitor
  • Sleep Monitor
  • Blood Pressure
  • Blood Oxygen
  • Activities Reminders
  • Messages & Calls Notifications
  • Alarm
  • Weather
  • Shutter
  • Control Music
  • Find Watch
  • Control Screen Brightness
  • Multi-displays

Oh, it also tells time. I always forget that part.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Ground Your Mornings With 30% off Your First Order of Trade Coffee

Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your House With These Nordstrom Sales

For Just $59 Make Every Day a Self Care Day With This Deep Tissue Percussion Massager

HyperX's Alloy Origins Mechahical Keyboard Has ALL the RGB, Now $20 Off