This Smartwatch Tracks Workouts and Sleep, Shows Your Phone's Notifications, And More for $29

ChronoWatch Round Smartwatch | $29 | MorningSave
Today at MorningSave, grab a smartwatch for $29 that works with both iOS and Android, lasts seven days with full usage (20 on standby), and has all the following functions:
- Activity Tracking: Steps, Distance, Calories
- Water resistance
- Multi-Sport Activities mode & Data
- Stopwatch
- Dynamic Heart Rate Monitor
- Sleep Monitor
- Blood Pressure
- Blood Oxygen
- Activities Reminders
- Messages & Calls Notifications
- Alarm
- Weather
- Shutter
- Control Music
- Find Watch
- Control Screen Brightness
- Multi-displays
Oh, it also tells time. I always forget that part.