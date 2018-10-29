Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you use your blender twice a year to make margaritas, this deal isn’t for you. If you mix smoothies and blend soups multiple times per week though, it might be worth investing in a powerful Vitamix, and this refurbished model is down to $300 on Amazon today, or $200 less than buying it new.

The Vitamix Ascent has the powerful motor and clean design you’d expect from a Vitamix, plus wireless connectivity that allows it to detect what kind of jar you’re using, and connect to an app that can enable 17 different blending programs for over 500 recipes. Even if you never use the smart features though, it’s still a really, really good blender, and it even comes with a five year warranty.