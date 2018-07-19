Image: Amazon

Let Alexa be your microwave kitchen assistant with this discounted bundle. For a limited time, you’ll get the GE countertop microwave and an Echo Dot (a $50 value) for just $154.

You’ll be able to command Alexa to do simple tasks that you would normally have to get out off the couch to do, like “Alexa, add 30 seconds to the cook time” or “Alexa, stop the microwave”, but by far the coolest feature is how you can use your phone to quickly scan your food’s barcode, and then the microwave will automatically adjust cook times, power levels, and more according to the package’s instructions. It may not sound like much, but how many times have you had to fish through the trash because you popped your food in the microwave only to immediately forget how long to cook it.

The microwave alone is $140, so it’s like you getting this Echo Dot for $15, a pretty solid deal. This bundle will only be available for a limited time, so if you’re wanting to smarten up your kitchen, this would be a great buy today.

