It's all consuming.
This Smart Little Samsung Robot Vacuum Can Be Operated From Your Phone and It's 50% Off Right Now

Samsung POWERbot R7070 | $350 | Best Buy
House chores getting you down? Imagine if getting your floors clean was as easy as just a few swipes on your phone. With the Samsung POWERbot R7070 that can be your reality. This smart little vacuum is wi-fi compatible, which means you can control it using your mobile phone or even using Alexa voice commands. And, it’s smart enough to return to its docking station by itself when it needs a little charge. Plus, it’s a whopping 50% off today at Best Buy, bringing it down to $350.

What are you waiting for? Take one more thing off your chores list by grabbing the POWERbot while it’s still on sale.

