Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop | $399 | Amazon

For an inexpensive laptop, you could do a lot worse than this Acer Aspire 5. With a 3.9GhZ Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and even a built-in fingerprint sensor, it’s a respectable mid-range laptop. But being at an all-time low price of $399 makes it hard to pass up.