It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Sleek $30 KitchenAid Scale Looks Great on the Counter and Has Two Weighing Platforms

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
KitchenAid Dual Platform Scale | $30 | Amazon Gold Box
KitchenAid Dual Platform Scale | $30 | Amazon Gold Box
Image: KitchenAid
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
KitchenAid Dual Platform Scale | $30 | Amazon Gold Box

If you’re watching your figure and your meal prep measurements need to be flawless, you’ll need a kitchen scale. This KitchenAid scale is really nice, but it’s a bit much for the average kitchen at $50. That changes today with a Gold Box sale that shifts it down to $30.

The big platform is where you’ll weigh all the heavy stuff. It has an 11-pound max capacity and reads out in 1/10th ounce increments. The second platform is more for herbs and such with a 16oz cap.

There’s a two-line LCD readout that shows weights from both platfoms at the same time, and with a tare feature, you won’t always have to separate the dead weight.

Quentyn Kennemer

