Spirit Linen 6-Piece Ultra Soft Sheet Set | $25 | SideDeal



New fresh sheets are divine. Nothing feels as good as getting into bed after a long day and sinking into plush comforting sheets. This six-piece set from Spirit Linen is just that, and they’re 75 % off.

Advertisement

This set is available in twin, full, queen, and king. If you have an extra thick mattress or a more padded protector, these are deep enough to cover everything. Each set will include a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. However, if you’re ordering the twin size, you will only receive two pillowcases. If you are sensitive, don’t worry because these are hypoallergenic and made from high-strength microfiber. These wash easily and are wrinkle-free. This is an affordable and simple way to give your sleep space a little boost in quality. The only downside is Ivory is the last remaining color. The upside is that it’s a hue that blends with everything.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in January 2021 and updated new information on 09/05/2021.