Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This Six-Piece Knife Block Set Is Quirky, Sharp, and 65% Off

Sheilah Villari
Zwilling 6-Piece Knife Block Set | $99 | MorningSave
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
This set from KitchenAid is not only functional but really funky too. Every kitchen needs a good set of knives, and if they can look great too, why not? This is the Six-Piece Knife Block Set and will make you want to elevate all your meals to accompany how stylish this set is. You’re saving 65% on this striking set too.

There are six-pieces in this set. The knives each made of durable high carbon no-stain steel with polypropylene handles. They are designed to not only look good but give you the ultimate control for the perfect dices each use. The anti-slip treatment allows for a comfortable grip and keeps you safe while slicing. They’re also ergonomic for fatigue-free cutting if you have a long-haul recipe to fill. You’ll get a paring knife, a chef’s knife, a bread knife, kitchen shears, and sharpening steel. They come with a beautiful knife block in blue, lime, or orange to stay safe in between uses.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

