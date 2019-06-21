Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Klean Kanteen Stainless Steel Straw Set with Safe Silicone Flex Tip | $7 | Amazon

I’ve been using stainless steel straws for months at home and at work, and I love them except for the fact that mine don’t have silicone tips (which forced me realize how haphazard my drinking style is.) This 5-piece set from Klean Kanteen does, and is only $7 today.

In addition to the tips, you’ll also get a cleaning brush which is standard for straws like this. This price is the lowest we’ve seen, so pick ‘em up before this deal goes away.