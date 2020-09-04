ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
This Selina Kyle Bishoujo Statue Is the Cat's Meow and It's $26 Off Right Now

Sheilah Villari
Catwoman Returns Bishoujo Statue | $79 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Catwoman Returns Bishoujo Statue | $79 | Amazon

I’ve said before and I’ll say it again, Kotobukiya makes some of the most beautiful statues on the market. Equal parts sexy and sassy, the Bishoujo series puts a playful spin on all your favorite comic characters. Today we have the sly and sleek thief Catwoman. If she could swipe this for you she would so instead take 25% off today.

This version of our favorite Batman’s most endearing and enduring enemies is decked out in her classic catsuit complete with whip and feline friend in tow. Designed by Shunya Yamashita, Selina is taking a break from lugging her newly snatched stash. The detail on her is gorgeous, from her chic heeled boots to her satisfied smirk. Let this Gotham City Siren steal your heart and your wallet today.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

