Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Stasher Sandwich Bag | $10 | Amazon

This isn’t the only silicone food bag out there, but Stasher is unique in that it doesn’t use any plastic at all. Basically every other silicone bag requires you to slide a plastic bar across the top of the bag to seal it, but Stasher is entirely self sealing, with no extra pieces.



The Best Sous Vide Accessories [Updated] One of the best things about sous vide is the simplicity of the process, but a few key tools can… Read more Read

You can use it to carry sandwiches to work, to store leftovers, or my personal favorite: for sous-vide. $10 is an all-time low, and while that’s a lot of money to spend on a sandwich bag, just remember that it’s a sandwich bag that’ll last essentially forever.