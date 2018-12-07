Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

The Klein Tools 32-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set is just that: A screwdriver with a magnetic screw/bit holder that comes with a range of TORX, TORQ-SET, fraction hex, metric hex, and tri-wing bits, as well as a hex adapter.



Sound like something you need? Then clip the 5% off coupon on the page to cut it to $19, and enjoy your new toy. Not so interested? That’s okay too. We can’t all be Fix-It Felix.

