This SanDisk 32G MicroSD Card Is Only $9

Ignacia
Kinja Deals
SanDisk 32GB Micro SD Card w/ Adapter | $9 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
SanDisk 32G microSD Card w/ Adapter | $9 | Amazon

In need of more memory? Well, you’re in luck because for a cheap $9, you can get your hands on a 32GB microSD card. The card itself is shock-proof, temperature-proof, X-ray proof, as well as waterproof. It can make your smartphone or tablet go faster since it won’t be lagging in memory, and with the added adapter, you can easily transfer documents onto your computer. Grab it before it is gone.

Ignacia

