This Samsung Harman Kardon Sound Bar Is Cheaper Than It's Ever Been At $278

Samsung Harman Kardon 5.1 Soundbar | $278 | Amazon

A soundbar is a simplified way to give your home theater that surround sound treatment, and this $278 soundbar from Samsung made in partnership with Harman Kardon is a powerful option to do it. You’ll have to run cables to the rear speakers, but everything else is contained in the front bar. This soundbar is usually over $400, but this is the first time we’ve seen it dip down into this price range.